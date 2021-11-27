Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Capitalization of $83.98 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $83.98 million and $948,882.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00005512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.64 or 0.07467477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.58 or 1.00257281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,745,578 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

