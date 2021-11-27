Rainicorn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $937,583.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and approximately $937,583.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

