Raise (RAISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $49,914.70

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

