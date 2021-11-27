Rally Hits One Day Volume of $8.11 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Rally has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $8.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00064836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00103373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.41 or 0.07421536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.05 or 1.00482326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

