Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RANJY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

