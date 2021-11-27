Rapids (RPD) One Day Volume Tops $418.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Rapids has a total market cap of $150,855.94 and approximately $418.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapids has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.56 or 1.00164258 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

