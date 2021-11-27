Rate3 (RTE) Hits Market Capitalization of $330,718.94

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $330,718.94 and approximately $55,671.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

