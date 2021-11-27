Ravencoin Classic Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $17,538.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.64 or 0.07435967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00353481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.24 or 0.01024601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00085121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00410714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.05 or 0.00430043 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,154,365,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

