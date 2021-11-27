Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

