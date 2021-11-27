RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $259.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.13 million and the lowest is $253.20 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $925.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.