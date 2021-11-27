Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $18.91 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

