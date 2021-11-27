Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

