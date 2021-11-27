Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,407.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

