ReddCoin Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $74.63 million and approximately $71,364.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,021.29 or 0.98288251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00334409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00490706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00184884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

