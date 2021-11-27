Reef Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Reef has a market cap of $392.91 million and approximately $38.58 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.07 or 0.00359398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

