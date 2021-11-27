Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 297.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,079 shares of company stock valued at $30,010,914. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $643.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.54. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

