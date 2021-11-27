renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,807.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $596,010.98 and approximately $23,807.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

