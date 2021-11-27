ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.90

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.90 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 94.35 ($1.23). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 134,876 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.90. The company has a market cap of £54.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

In related news, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,450 ($64,606.74).

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

