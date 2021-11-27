Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.92

Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.92 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.39). Renold shares last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,170,741 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNO. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of £66.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.92.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

