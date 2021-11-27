Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 27.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 94,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

