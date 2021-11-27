Request Price Up 229.7% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 229.7% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $695.97 million and $135.85 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

