Reserve Rights Achieves Market Capitalization of $463.66 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $463.66 million and $41.25 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.