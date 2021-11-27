Reserve (RSV) Market Cap Achieves $28.82 Million

Reserve (CURRENCY:RSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reserve has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Reserve has a market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $80,431.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Reserve

RSV is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org . The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

Buying and Selling Reserve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

