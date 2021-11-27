Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

