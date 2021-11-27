Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KOAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,906. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.