Reviewing Gazit Globe (GZTGF) & Its Peers

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gazit Globe to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -5.91% 13.29% 3.04%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 307 967 1178 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Gazit Globe’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -202.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.70

Gazit Globe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gazit Globe rivals beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

