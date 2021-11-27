Reviewing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) & Its Peers

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.35% 20.05% 9.54% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors -122.31% -36.78% 0.55%

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 43.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion $1.50 billion 17.55 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.67

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors 908 2815 2707 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment includes interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

