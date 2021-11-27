Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $56.82 million and $539,552.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

