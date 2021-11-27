Revomon Price Reaches $1.22 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $30.18 million and $3.71 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00105138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.85 or 0.07440533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,585.84 or 1.00114097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

