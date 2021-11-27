RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.90.

NYSE:RNG opened at $224.54 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.58 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total transaction of $81,729.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,268,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

