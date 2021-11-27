RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.18

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.18 and traded as high as C$22.63. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.26, with a volume of 1,738,031 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.69.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.