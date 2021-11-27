Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 11,405 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

