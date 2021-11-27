Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 307 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.79 and its 200 day moving average is $603.77. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.