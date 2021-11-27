Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 403,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,839,000 after purchasing an additional 154,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

