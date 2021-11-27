Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,137 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.