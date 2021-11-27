Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,286,000 after acquiring an additional 507,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,093,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

