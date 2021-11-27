Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,474 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up approximately 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of Old Republic International worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,326 shares of company stock worth $33,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.13 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

