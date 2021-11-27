Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 575.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $65.50 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

