Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.67 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $782.02 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $428.78 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

