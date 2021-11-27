Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

