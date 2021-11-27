Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $54.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

