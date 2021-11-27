Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 505,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.