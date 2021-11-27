Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $2.56 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $153,043,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $121.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

