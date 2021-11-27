Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $34.55 Million in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,000. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

VFMO stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.44.

