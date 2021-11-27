Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of Shattuck Labs worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

