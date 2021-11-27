Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,960 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

