Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $638.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.07. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

