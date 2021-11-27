Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,837 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

