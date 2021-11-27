Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

