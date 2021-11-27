ROAD Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $77,516.82 and approximately $146,153.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00064721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.89 or 0.07444938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,911.30 or 0.99907555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

